Some Sargent Beach access closed due to erosion in Matagorda County, officials say

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Erosion caused by storms and Hurricane Beryl over the summer is blamed for forcing the closure of portion of access to Sargent Beach in Matagorda County.

Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District indefinitely closed a section of federally owned property along Sargent Beach. The impacted areas include the boat ramp, mooring dock, and access road, referred to as County Road 238 or West Revetment Road, along the Gulf of Mexico.

Matagorda County officials want to make it clear, though, that Sargent Beach as a whole, is not closed. As FM 457 ends onto the beach, the road to the west side is the one that has been closed by the Corp of Engineers. According to the county, the entire east side of Sargent is still open and accessible. The west side beach is also open to foot traffic.

Authorities said the closures were due to safety concerns about the significant erosion and compromised infrastructure caused by recent storms.

“The decision to halt beach access ensures that we are doing our part to keep the community free from harm while we work to address options to improve it and make it safe for public use,” Neil Murphy, Galveston District’s public affairs chief, said.

To prevent access, officials said a gate will be installed with clear signage indicating the closure.

Last month, geologists at the University of Houston said they found extensive erosion on the Texas Gulf coast in Sargent and other areas that Hurricane Beryl caused.

Researchers said Sargent Beach experienced the most significant impact and is now unrecognizable from what it looked like in May.

“The flooding, overwash, and scarping caused by Beryl wiped out nearly all the dunes and left the area virtually inaccessible,” Shuhub Khan, a geology professor at the UH College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, said.

High-resolution images show what Sargent Beach looked like before and after Beryl made landfall.

