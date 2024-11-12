Thousands of Kaiser mental health workers continue strike at SoCal centers

By Zakir Jamal

11/12/24 (LAPost.com) — Nearly 2,400 workers continue to strike as of Tuesday across Kaiser Permanente mental health facilities in Southern California, with picket lines starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m.

The strike affects non-physician mental health and addiction professionals at all Kaiser locations in Southern California. This includes psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses, and other counselors and therapists.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers has been conducting a strike at the facilities, after failing to come to terms with Kaiser over issues including pensions, pay, and compensation of workers for time spent on activities other than direct patient care.

On Tuesday, the union says that medical centers at Woodland Hills, Downey, Riverside, and San Diego will be picketed. On Wednesday, it intends to take its action to facilities at Baldwin Park, 15th St. W in Lancaster, Alton Parkway in Irvine, Sierra Ave. in Fontana, and the San Diego Medical Center.

Kaiser Permanente representatives have said that patient care will continue through the strike. Patients whose therapists are taking part in the action will be able to book replacement appointments with other providers in the insurer’s network. All non-mental health facilities operated by Kaiser will continue to run as normal.

However, the union has disputed that Kaiser’s plan is adequate to ensure full continuation of care. Workers told LAist they feared their most vulnerable patients would not receive the outreach they needed.

Striking workers say they are not afforded enough time for those duties that cannot be carried out within scheduled appointments. According to the union, Kaiser employees in Northern California receive greater payment for these non-clinical hours, as well as higher wage levels, and more generous retirement benefits than those in Southern California.

Kaiser Permanente has rejected these demands. In a statement released after the union authorized the strike, the company said “we have put forward a strong offer that not only increases wages, which on average are already 18% above market, but also enhances our industry-leading comprehensive benefits for our mental health professionals.”

The company also accused the union of slow-walking the negotiation process in order to increase its own stature.

The labor action is entering its fourth week, after the union’s contract with Kaiser expired Sept. 30. NUHW members voted to authorize a strike Oct. 3. No negotiations are currently scheduled.

