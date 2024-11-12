World War II California veteran reflects on her 103 years of life: ‘I’ve always tried to have a positive attitude’

By Erin Heft

WOODLAND, California (KCRA) — Amid the bright flowers at The Californian, a small senior center in Woodland lies a living treasure of American history: Evelyn Dahl.

Born in July of 1921 in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, Dahl grew up among America’s “Greatest Generation,” coming of age during the Great Depression.

Dahl shared her story, spanning multiple generations, with KCRA 3.

In the wake of Pearl Harbor, she joined the Navy, coinciding with her three brothers’ enlistment during World War II. She served as a physical therapist, her military-issued leather bag, and dog tags, now relics of her contributions to the United States.

“You just wanted to do whatever you could, to be wherever you could, to help in whatever way possible,” Dahl said.

Dahl’s Navy service ended with an honorable discharge after the end of World War II, and she settled in Woodland, marrying her sweetheart of 54 years, and welcoming a loving family of two daughters, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; with her first great-great-grandchild on the way, due January 2025.

Now 103 years old, Dahl reflects on her rich tapestry of life—cherishing friendships, changes witnessed, and lessons learned.

“I’ve always tried to have a positive attitude, and I think that is a big help in preserving oneself,” Dahl said.

