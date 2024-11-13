Woman gives birth to baby boy in MIA’s ticketing area

By Alex Browning

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Florida (WSVN) — It was a special delivery at Miami International Airport when a woman gave birth to a baby boy in a seating lounge in the ticketing area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a medical call at the airport, just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The female passenger’s water broke, and she started giving birth near Checkpoint 1 in the pre-security area.

911 calls captured the moments after the woman went into labor.

“Responding to Door 3, pregnant female. Possible miscarriage outside of Door 3 departures,” said a 911 dispatcher. “Door 3 departures, Rescue 40.”

“Rescue 40 copy, enroute,” said a fire rescue official.

Video shows the newborn on the ground peeking out from a blanket as his mother is being helped by multiple agencies. The baby is seen in the mom’s arms as she’s being comforted by one of the officers.

“It’s alive! It’s alive?” said an official to a 911 operator.

“Yeah!” said another official.

“OK. Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on,” said the official wh owas speaking with the operator.

“We got a boy!” said a nearby officer.

The 911 operator then got to work locating the ambulance to take the new mom and her baby to the hospital.

“Rescue 40. Your ETA? Baby was delivered, Rescue 40?” said the female 911 operator.

“Rescue 40. We’re still approximately seven minutes out,” said a paramedic to the operator.

Paramedics rushed the woman and child to a local hospital.

One airport employee told 7News they believe the mom was in between flights to go to another state when her water broke. The employee wondered how different it would’ve been if the baby had been born mid-flight.

As of late Tuesday night, there is no word on the mother or her baby’s conditions.

