Parents ask courts to step in after high school football games canceled due to teacher strikes in Massachusetts

By John Atwater

MARBLEHEAD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Parents in Marblehead are asking the courts to step in, worried that a teacher strike stands in the way of their kids’ championship dreams.

“On Tuesday, I filed an emergency injunction in Lawrence Superior Court,” said Jon Wales, whose two sons play for football for Marblehead High School. “We’re talking the playoffs here, this is a chance at a championship ring.”

The Marblehead High School football team is supposed to play in the Division 4 quarterfinals on Friday, but because of the teachers strike, the acting superintendent has called off games and extracurricular activities.

“If the union coaches want to be on the field, then they have to perform their duties in the classroom,” said John Robidoux, the acting superintendent of Marblehead High School in a statement.

Classes were canceled again for Thursday in Marblehead as the teachers strike continues for another day. Schools in Beverly and Gloucester also announced that classes there are canceled on Thursday.

Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and courts have now imposed fines on the teachers if they do not end their strikes immediately. The fines will begin at $50,000 and increase by $10,000 each day.

Teachers and school leaders still haven’t reached a deal and players are hoping negotiations won’t get in the way of their playoff run.

“It’s honestly devastating, it’s heartbreaking, said Colt Wales, a senior at Marblehead High School. “It’s been our lives for the past 6-7 months and it’s just all gone.”

Parents in Marblehead have appealed to the town’s select board Wednesday night, hoping for any help before their kids miss out on the chance at a championship.

“We felt like it was our year, I mean it still is our year, we just want the opportunity to play,” Wales said.

If the team has to forfeit Thursday’s playoff game, their last game will be on Thanksgiving Day.

