Bridal shop gifts free wedding dresses for military, first responders in national initiative

By Stephon Dingle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pikesville bridal shop, in partnership with the nationwide initiative Brides Across America, gifted free wedding dresses to service members, military veterans, and first responders on Friday.

Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection, located in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road, thanked them for their service by helping to get them for their big day.

“The bridal store is in charge of putting together a curated collection of gowns that then they’re able to shop and they’re able to take home one gown complimentary, free of charge,” said Mallory Tarschis, the owner of Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection.

Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection is one of dozens of bridal shops participating in this year’s Brides Across America, which was founded in 2008.

Operation Wedding Gown giveaway events are held annually in July, around Independence Day, and in November, close to Veterans Day.

“Everyone’s wedding day is so important and it’s such a special time in someone’s life,” Tarschis said. “I think it’s just a unique and blessed way that I am able to give back.”

Tarschis bought Betsy Robinson’s Bridal Collection in 2021. She plans to continue the legacy and spirit of giving back to help those who need it.

“My dad always tells me, ‘What you give out, comes back to you twice,’ and that’s not why you give, but put good in the world and good will come to you,” Tarschis said. “So I hope that we will pour into the brides what we can. Now, it’s their time, go give something also.”

