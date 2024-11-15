Police apprehend suspected bank robber after pursuit through downtown Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Charlie De Mar, Chris Selfridge

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A wild scene arose in downtown Chicago Thursday evening, as police pursued a suspected bank robber.

Just after 5 p.m., the Huntington Bank branch at 222 N. LaSalle St., at Wacker Driver was held up.

Police chased the suspect through the Loop. A large police presence was seen at one point outside Daley Plaza and the CBS Chicago Broadcast Center as police looked for the suspect.

Police finally caught the suspect at 11th and State streets in the South Loop—about a mile and a half from the original crime scene. Ironically, the intersection where the suspect was caught is also the former site of Chicago Police Headquarters.

How much money was taken in the bank robbery and other details on the crime were not immediately available.

