Savannah nonprofit helps veterans transition from combat boots to the boardroom

By Lydia Blackstone

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Transitioning out of military service can be a challenging and uncertain time for many veterans, especially after dedicating years of service to their country.

Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom, a program founded in 2018, offers veterans the resources and guidance they need to successfully transition into civilian careers.

Lynnetta Smith, the organization’s executive director, knows firsthand the challenges that military families face when they leave service. Her husband served for over 20 years in the Army, and when he retired, Smith said it was a difficult time for him.

“The day after he retired, he looked up and didn’t know what the next step was going to be,” Smith said.

Smith realized that many veterans, like her husband, struggled with finding direction after leaving the military. While veterans are often offered job fairs, Smith noted that the experience can be overwhelming, especially for those dealing with anxiety or stress.

“If you’re struggling with anxiety, sitting in line with over 300 people, you might not be inclined to stay at that job fair,” she said.

That’s where Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom steps in. The nonprofit offers personalized support through its P.R.O.S.P.E.R. Program, which helps veterans refine their resumes, build professional networks, and secure meaningful jobs.

Since its inception, the program has successfully helped veterans pursue careers in fields such as education, health care, aviation, and agriculture.

One veteran, Keysia Calmese, shared how the P.R.O.S.P.E.R. program helped her transition into a career with the federal government.

“Because of the P.R.O.S.P.E.R. program, I was able to get my resume fixed, and now I have a job with the Veterans Affairs Administration,” Calmese said.

As a United Way Community Designated Program, Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom partners with eight different industries to provide veterans with the tools they need to find direction and purpose in their post-military careers.

“I’m very active with their program, and I love it. I suggest any veteran get involved,” Calmese said.

This weekend, Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom will celebrate its five-year anniversary with a gala at the DeSoto Hotel. The event will honor veterans and raise awareness about PTSD, a common issue among those transitioning out of the military.

Smith emphasized the importance of events like this, saying it gives the community an opportunity to learn more about the nonprofit’s services.

“We get to highlight all the great programs that we have so the community can know a little bit more about Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom,” Smith said.

For veterans interested in applying to the P.R.O.S.P.E.R. Program, applications are open now for the upcoming cycle, which begins in February 2025.

