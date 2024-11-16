Carolina Moment: Quality Musical Systems crafts speakers for global use

By Ben Robinson

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS) — Quality Musical Systems, located in Candler, N.C., produces speakers for customers around the world.

Founder Dan Wilson built his first speaker in 7th grade. He now oversees the manufacture of advanced audio solutions for clients ranging from The Rolling Stones, to cruise ships, to missionaries in the Congo.

Dan says that the most important ingredient to the company’s success is the employees.

“The main thing is just creating and building and working with the people on the floor,” said Wilson. “That’s where I get energized.”

Some of his employees have worked at this location for more than 25 years.

Wilson started making speakers in his spare time in the house located in front of the massive Quality Musical Systems warehouse, which was built later.

The facility contains an enormous computer numerical control (CNC) machine that cuts out the shapes needed for the speaker housing units.

In another section of the warehouse, employees in protective suits spray paint the speakers in colors requested by the clients.

In yet another section of the warehouse, the speakers are carefully filled with components before being sent to the shipping bay. Before being sent out, the speakers are put through an audio test.

“You got to do it right because if you don’t, it’ll tell on you. It won’t sound good,” said Wilson.

Despite his company’s success, Wilson isn’t done innovating.

“I know technology changes. But, you know, a company has to reinvent itself every four years or so to stay in business, And we’re doing that, and we’re growing with it.”

