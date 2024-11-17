Loved ones gather to remember swimmer found dead after going missing on South Beach; 19-year-old hailed as hero



WSVN, CASTANEDA FAMILY, CNN

By Samantha Sosa and Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Dozens of friends and family members came together to remember the life of a young man who met a tragic end after he went missing while swimming on Miami Beach.

The night sky lit a blown-up picture of Victor Castaneda Jr., as dozens of people gathered on South Beach on Saturday to celebrate his life.

Loved ones said prayers, released doves and, after the sun had set, viewed a fireworks display in the 19-year-old’s memory.

Two of his sisters, Chloe and Jessica Castaneda, spoke with 7News.

“All his friends came. My brother was an amazing person, and to know him was really to love him,” said Jessica.

The memorial happened on South Pointe Beach, where Victor went missing while swimming with his friends, Nov. 9.

Witnesses said Victor and a group of friends got caught in a rip current, and he saved the live of his little sister, who was out there with him.

“Let us never forget that my brother was a hero,” said Chloe.

Rescue crews from several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched for him since that night, to no avail.

On Tuesday, officers discovered remains washed ashore on a Key Biscayne beach. A medical examiner later confirmed it was Castaneda.

“We’re all very heartbroken. My heart is completely and irreparably shattered,” said Jessica.

“He’s a special kid, a special kid,” said Elaine Lugo, the mother of Victor’s best friend.

Victor’s closest friends and family members said they’ll always remember him as a shining light, a kind soul who was funny and always willing to help anyone who needed it.

“Every room he walked into, he had a spotlight on him,” said Jessica. “I can’t describe him any better than that; he was a star.”

The love for Victor was felt loud and clear as his loved ones embraced.

“I take comfort in knowing that maybe he was just too good for this world,” said Jessica.

If you would like to help Victor’s family with their funeral expenses, they have created a GoFundMe page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.