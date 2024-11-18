Fifty years of fries and friendship



By Alex Dowd

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — One out of every eight Americans have worked at McDonald’s at some point in their life. That’s according to the fast food giant itself.

Eight of those “one-in-eights” met at a Midtown Tucson McDonald’s on November 15, the same one they worked at in the 1970s.

Six former employees showed up to the McDonald’s near 22nd St. and Country Club Rd.

It’s been 53 years since the members of the group put on their McDonald’s uniform.

“We wore black pants, a white shirt and a black bow tie,” said Richard Wistler. He started working at McDonald’s at age fifteen for $1.40 an hour.

Like most of the group, it was Wistler’s first job.

“It definitely brought me out of my shell. It taught me all the basics of work, and I went on from there,” he said. “I met my first wife there.”

Jorge de la Garza worked at the McDonald’s at the same time. He started in 1970 at fifteen years old.

“The first paycheck I got, I gave it to my mom,” he said, tearing up a bit while remembering here. “She was surprised. She was doing what I’m doing now: she got a little teary-eyed.”

Though the group was excited to be back at the place where their friendship began, they did note some big changes like the technology in the kitchen, ordering screens, expanded menu, and, most of all, prices.

They spent lunch reminiscing, laughing, and exchanging memories.

“We were part of a history,” said de la Garza. “We were part of a big corporation, the beginnings of it. We were a part of it, and we all grew up to be respectable citizens and patriots.”

The current franchise owner, Roger Conchola presented the group with “1 in 8” pins and a custom Letterman jacket.

“I never thought that McDonald’s would even care, but this is nice,” said Wistler. “We really appreciate it. It’s great seeing these guys and I’m glad we’re all vertical and breathing air.”

The group says they plan to meet again next year.

