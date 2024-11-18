Juvenile in custody after allegedly kidnapping 12-year-old Bountiful girl, leading police on chase

By Mya Constantino

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KSTU) — A juvenile has been taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old Bountiful girl early Sunday.

According to the Bountiful Police Department, family members of the child confronted the unidentified juvenile, who was originally believed to be in his 20s, before he fled with the girl in a Chevrolet Camaro.

After an Amber Alert was issued for the girl, Bountiful police officers located the suspect’s vehicle driving erratically and began a pursuit, with the suspect. then heading onto Interstate 15 at a high rate of speed.

As the suspect began driving on westbound I-215, he struck a Woods Cross police vehicle, disabling both cars.

The suspect was taken into custody and the girl, who did not suffer any injuries, was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police believe the suspect, who was booked into the Farmington Bay Youth Detention Center, and the girl met online.

Jessica Clark has two daughters the same age as the girl involved in the incident. She says she’s holding onto her girls a little tighter today.

“We’re talking about online safety with our kids and you’re careful about who you trust online,” Clark said.

The Woods Cross police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

During a search of the Camaro, police located a Glock 17 handgun in the floorboard of the car.

After what occurred Sunday, Clark is relieved her young neighbor is home safe and sound.

“They’re such a close-knit family,” she said, “so I’m so relieved she’s home and they get their happy ending.”

