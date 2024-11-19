Boat capsizes near Bodega Bay in Sonoma County; 1 dead

By Tim Fang

SONOMA COUNTY, California (KPIX) — At least one person has died after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay in Sonoma County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News Bay Area that they were called to the ocean near Salmon Creek around 1:45 p.m. Footage from chopper showed the vesssel, named the “Achelous”, washed up on the beach and on its side.

Deputies said one person had died and four people were transported for medical treatment. Authorities did not reveal their conditions.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. Two other boats have capsized in the area in recent weeks.

On Nov. 2, a crabbing boat capsized with three adults and tree teenagers aboard in Bodega Bay. At the time, one person was found dead, another person was rescued and four people were reported missing.

Two days later, a second boat capsized off of Bodega Head. In the second incident, crews recovered one boater and performed life-saving efforts, but he did not survie.

A second boater was reported missing, deputies said.

