Doctor had just given presentation before being shot to death in Barrington, Illinois

By Megan Hickey, Charlie De Mar

BARRINGTON, Illinois (WBBM) — A well-respected suburban doctor was shot and killed in a Barrington home over the weekend, shortly after giving a presentation to a group of physicians.

Police in Barrington called the shooting that killed Dr. Olga Duchon a domestic incident.

On Sunday afternoon, the respected endocrinologist was the featured speaker at a discussion with members of the Ukrainian Medical Association on weight loss medication.

“She is well-trained. She was knowledgeable and pleasant,” said Dr. Maria Hrycelak, president of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America.

Hrycelak said she was at the lecture in Wheeling, and said goodbye to Dr. Duchon around 4 p.m.

Barrington police said about an hour and a half later at 5:30 p.m., Duchon was shot in the chest in a home in the 400 block of West Russell Street in Barrington—in The Arbors at Barrington apartment complex.

She was 42.

“It was just the shock,” said Hrycelak. “Oh my God, this young lady who we just spoke to yesterday, I shook her hand—and she’s gone now.”

Dr. Duchon practiced privately from an office in Mundelein. Former patients like Virginia Doucet said she will always be grateful for Dr. Duchon.

“She treated me for years,” Doucet said. “I was close to like having my organs failing, and she saw all the symptoms for what they were—instead of like turning me away.”

Doucet said Dr. Duchon “absolutely” saved her life.

“I could never repay her for what she did for my daughter and our family,” said Doucet’s mother, Allison Doucet.

Neighbors said Duchon had young children, and toys were still visible outside the Barrington home.

On Monday, Barrington Police would not confirm whether anyone has been taken into custody but described the shooting as a “domestic-related incident between family members.”

“I cried. It is such a tragic thing, and the way that it happened,” said Virginia Doucet. “She seemed so happy all the time, you know? And I just would have never thought there was so much more that was so difficult—and it’s just heartbreaking.”

Barrington PD reiterated that there was no threat to the public and this was a domestic-related incident, but so far, they have not confirmed any information about the suspect.

Barrington police would only say the investigation into the case remains ongoing with help from the Major Case Assistance Team.

