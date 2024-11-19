Mayo Clinic performs face transplant on Michigan man left severely injured by self-inflicted gunshot

By Eric Henderson

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic says surgeons there successfully performed a face transplant for a Michigan man who was severely injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound 10 years ago.

The surgery happened in February, but was announced this week. The Mayo Clinic said it took more than 50 hours to complete the procedure, with a medical team of at least 80 members. The team utilized a digital surgical plan and 3D-printed guides in order to replace “virtually everything below (the patient’s) eyebrows and part of his forehead, including his upper and lower eyelids and intraorbital fat, upper and lower jaws, teeth, nose, cheek structure, neck skin, hard palate and parts of his soft palate.”

Dr. Samir Mardini, who led the multidisciplinary team, estimated that about 85% of the man’s new face was reconstructed and replaced thanks to donor tissue.

“Most organ transplants are lifesaving. With facial transplantation, it’s a life-giving operation. You can live without it, but you are missing out on life,” Mardini said.

The transplant recipient, Derek Pfaff — of Harbor Beach, Michigan — said he doesn’t remember anything about the March 5, 2014 incident that left his face severely damaged.

“I was under a lot of pressure at college. I don’t remember making the decision to take my own life. When I woke up in the hospital, I originally thought I had been in a car accident,” he said.

Pfaff had undergone 58 reconstructive surgeries prior to the February transplant at the Mayo. None of his prior procedures were able to help him eat solid food, or speak casually, the Mayo said. Now he hopes to take his story to others as an advocate for suicide prevention.

“This surgery has transformed my life. I feel so much more confident. I am hoping to one day meet someone, settle down and have a family,” he said. “I’m also going to keep sharing my story with others to help as many people as I can.”

Mayo Clinic performed its first facial transplant procedure in 2016. It’s been nearly two decades since the first successful face transplant, and the Mayo said more than 50 have been since performed worldwide.

