Deputy fire chief charged with second-degree malicious burning, officials say

EARLEVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — The deputy fire chief of the Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges related to a brushfire in Earleville, officials said.

Robert “Bobby” Bennett, 39, is charged with second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A brush fire was reported on the Recovery Centers of America’s property on Grove Neck Road on Nov. 4. Bennett was part of the group of firefighters who responded to the blaze, according to a news release.

Recovery Centers of America told the Office of the State Fire Marshal it observed Bennett setting the fire on surveillance video, prompting an investigation.

“This situation is deeply troubling,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. “I want to make clear that this one person’s alleged actions in no way reflect upon the thousands of dedicated career and volunteer firefighters who serve our communities — especially our volunteers who give of themselves and their time to serve Maryland. I’m disappointed, but the alleged actions of one should not disparage the work and sacrifices of those who serve.”

Bennett was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

“The dedicated volunteers of our Jacks Point community will continue to respond, and the department reassures the public that we will remain vigilant in protecting the community and responding to emergencies,” said Hacks Point Volunteer Fire Company Chief Frank Redford.

Bennett is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

