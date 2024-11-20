LA County “utterly failed” to provide safety at juvenile halls, says California attorney general

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The California Attorney General’s office aims to implement more oversight of Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls after reports that the detention centers have failed to improve safety conditions.

“The County of Los Angeles is responsible for safeguarding the safety and well-being of the children at its juvenile halls – and it has utterly failed in this responsibility to date,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “These new terms will strengthen oversight and accountability, and lead to necessary and overdue improvement to conditions at these facilities.”

Despite initial progress to improve conditions and staffing at Barry J. Nidorf Secure Youth Treatment Facility and Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, an independent monitor found “continued deterioration” at the centers, including “multiple serious threats to youth safety.”

The monitor’s report mentioned the county’s failure to stem the flow of drugs, bring youth to medical appointments, stop staff from instigating or encouraging youth-on-youth assaults and prevent retaliation against inmates who filed grievances. Additionally, the independent monitor found that the facilities faced a staffing crisis, didn’t have enough cameras to monitor all of the areas and could not ensure that the security footage was being reviewed.

Following the findings, Bonta’s office filed a joint motion with LA County to ensure local officials abide by earlier settlements and orders.

“These new terms will strengthen oversight and accountability, and lead to necessary and overdue improvement to conditions at these facilities,” Bonta said.

The motion requires monthly reports on critical health and safety issues and the appointment of a deputy monitor at each facility if the county fails to comply once again. It will also require the reports to be publicly filed in court.

The county will also need to timely review uses of force, address its gaps in camera coverage and establish protocols to review incidents at the facilities. Bonta will also require local officials to implement an electronic data system to ensure access to outside recreation, religious services and visitation. LA County must also implement a plan to bring their youth inmates to medical appointments.

The facilities must also meet minimum staffing levels, address leave abuses, recruit employees and address retention as well as wellness for staff.

Finally, the county will need to reduce the violence, including incidents instigated by the staff, ensure adequate and timely investigations and report child abuse.

“I am hopeful that this new, expanded agreement will address persistent problems at these juvenile halls, but my office will be watching closely and ready to take further action if needed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.