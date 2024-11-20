Questions still linger for Clifton residents impacted by Givaudan explosion

By Madison Elliott

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Questions linger for Clifton community members one week after the deadly Givaudan plant explosion.

Hannah Nitzken, who lives just 300 feet from the explosion site, says neighbors didn’t experience just a physical impact from the blast, but there is an emotional and mental toll as well.

“And I think that there are so many of us who, for example, neighbors, children were home and witnessed the explosion and are having nightmares,” she said. “Or our daughter, who was not home, is displaced from her home and cries, asking when she can come home.”

The ATF says 200 properties experienced damage from the blast.

Nitzken attended a community meeting Monday night with Givaudan representatives.

She says the conversation was a step in the right direction, but she’s still unsure if they’ll follow through on promises.

“Words from a company that has had incidents in our community for decades are tricky to believe, but the company does seem, they said many times, committed to making us whole,” said Nitzken. “And, they heard our feedback that they, we want more of a response. Show us that you are invested, show us that you care.”

While Givaudan acquired the business in 2021, neighbors also said there were issues under the previous owner, D.D. Williamson.

Bella Schweizer also attended the meeting. She was in Clifton visiting a friend who lives in the neighborhood when the explosion happened.

She started a change.org petition, calling on the company to move out of the neighborhood.

The company said on Monday they were looking at moving to a new site.

But Schweizer says she didn’t get a direct answer as to where.

“But they dodged the question of whether they were just going to move to Butchertown or Smoketown,” she said.

Nitzken is also worried about where the company could rebuild if they decide to move to another Louisville neighborhood.

“I tend to be a very glass-half-full kind of person,” said Nitzken. “I see the good in people, and I just, it’s hard to believe words, and I’m just waiting to see action.”

At least one promise is being followed up after the Monday night meeting.

Givaudan said they would be holding office hours, which they are holding at United Crescent Hill Ministries.

Meetings will run as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the main room inside Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the main room inside Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – noon – in the main room inside The Red Cross says they’ve assisted ten people so far, and all of their immediate needs have been met, including housing.

If a home has been verified unlivable by groups such as the fire department or emergency management, the Red Cross says people are encouraged to call 1-800- RED CROSS.

