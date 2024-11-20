Santa’s Layover Lounge pop-up opens at Denver International Airport



By Micah Smith

DENVER, Colorado (KMGH) — Santa’s Layover Lounge, a holiday pop-up bar and restaurant, is now open at Denver International Airport.

“Denver International Airport has a history of always trying to think of ways to surprise and delight passengers. Last year, we were thinking, ‘What would be really cool at an airport?’ You’ve seen some Christmas bars in cities, but you’ve never before seen one at an airport, and we said, ‘We’re going to be the first!’” Stacey Stegman, senior vice president of communications for DIA, said. “It’s just the perfect place to start to get you in the holiday spirit.”

The pop-up features festive cocktails, holiday-inspired food options, a hot chocolate bar, and surprise appearances from familiar holiday characters, including Santa.

Stegman said this is Santa’s busiest time of the year, and while he visits daily, he does not have set hours.

“Santa is going to be stopping by frequently, plus you get to elves, reindeer, nutcrackers, everything else that’s around here, even a Scrooge!” Stegman said. “We know that the holidays are stressful and busy, people are anxious, and people are trying to get to where they’re trying to be. We’re saying, get here early, stop, have a pizza named after Santa’s reindeer, have a cocktail, and enjoy the moment.”

On Tuesday, the first day the bar opened, traveler Michelle Kreissig’s family said it was a nice surprise after a tough start to their travel day.

“We left Steamboat at 7:00 in the morning and just got booted off our plane going to Kona because of engine problems, so this was amazing to find,” Kreissig said. “My daughters are seven and nine, so it’s like the perfect time, great memories; I’m glad they finally got to see him (Santa).”

Santa’s Layover Lounge is located on Course B and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. until January 6.

