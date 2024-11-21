Burglaries of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s homes may be linked to South American crime ring

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The burglaries at the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce may be linked to a South American crime ring, sources told ABC News.

Investigators are exploring a potential connection to an organized crime ring from South America that has been tied to similar break-ins targeting affluent communities across the United States, sources said.

Authorities in California, Colorado, and other states have reported burglaries attributed to such groups.

However, police have not made arrests or released significant leads in the recent cases involving the Chiefs stars.

The burglaries occurred last month, with police reports documenting separate break-ins at the homes of Mahomes and Kelce.

On Oct. 6, shortly after midnight, police were dispatched to a residence in Belton, Missouri, about 20 miles south of Kansas City.

The following day, a break-in was reported at Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas. Police said the incident caused $1,000 in property damage, with $20,000 in cash stolen.

“It’s frustrating, disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing,” Mahomes said earlier this month. “Obviously, it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody.”

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis also experienced a burglary at his home in River Hills, Wisconsin.

Portis shared surveillance footage of the break-in on social media but has not disclosed further details.

Authorities in Wisconsin said they have been in communication with the FBI and police departments in Kansas and Missouri.

The burglaries share similarities with cases linked to South American crime rings, which often target wealthy neighborhoods and steal cash, jewelry, and other luxury items.

Police have not confirmed a direct link between these burglaries and the broader crime ring investigations.

