Oklahoma nonprofit creates new opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities

By Kilee Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — With Oklahoma having more than 115,000 neurodivergent students, what happens when they graduate?

It’s an answer the state has struggled with, but big expansion plans could create new opportunities.

“The burden in Oklahoma is where can they go? What can they do? We’re excited because we feel like we can solve that problem in Oklahoma,” said Debbie Espinosa, president of Center of Family Love.

At Center of Family Love, 130 Oklahomans with intellectual disabilities work and live, developing social skills and hands on skills like gardening.

“I plant the seeds, water the basil and stay ready for tomatoes,” said Ashley, a resident of Center of Family Love. “It’s my babies.”

“My name is Shelly at Center of Family Love, and I work in the greenhouse,” said Shelly, another resident.

By developing a skill set, the nonprofit says adults with disabilities are empowered.

The nonprofit offers programs from culinary to manufacturing, pottery and floral design.

“I think we’re missing out on a huge workforce,” said Keith Scott, director of agriculture, horticulture and floral services.

“There’s truly is a need in our communities for skilled workers and these are the best workers you’ll ever find,” Espinosa said.

The nonprofit will break ground this spring on a 50,000-square-foot career training and development center in Piedmont for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.

The expansion is a $40 million fundraising project they said will relieve some of the state’s burden.

“In Oklahoma, we have a major crisis, and the biggest crisis is for those individuals who come out of high school because there’s nothing for them,” Espinosa said. “We will create opportunities for those beginning in high school starting at the age of 16 so maybe their sophomore year they can come to the organization and begin developing their skills.”

All while keeping in mind why they do what they do.

“I would rather be here than at home because I like flowers, and it makes me smile, and it makes my day,” said Shay, a resident of Center of Family Love.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.