Waimanalo village will soon start its move to higher ground

By Paul Drewes

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV) — A Waimanalo village for houseless residents will soon start the move to higher ground.

“We hope to start our project next month. We will start cleaning up the area, then putting our road in and then we start putting in our buildings,” said Aunty Blanche McMillan.

The village for houseless residents is making the move because the first two phases of kauhales, ranging from 5′ X 5′ single units to 20′ X 20′ foot family kauhales, were all put up in a flood zone.

Soon the low lying area will be turned into a massive garden with residents helping grow and harvest the agriculture, just like is currently being done with a smaller garden on the property now.

“I want to bring back the old Hawaiian way that we make this place as a garden. That we can feed the village and the whole Waimanalo community,” said McMillan.

Instead of moving the current tiny homes to the higher location, new ones will be built and the old ones will donated to other communities in need of housing.

Along with a new location will be new connections for electricity, water and sewer, so everything won’t have to be piped in or out.

But some things will remain the same: including people having to be a part this ohana in order to live here.

“One of the requirements is following the rules, no drugs or alcohol, and we do have house duties which everybody has to participate,” said Hui Mahi’ai Aina resident manager Robbie Akana.

Being a part of this ohana is what has drawn some residents to live here, along with the extremely low housing costs.

“I love just having to be a part of a community, you know. Everybody’s close here, we’re like family. Of course we are like family, so you have squabbles, but we always are able to squash it and move forward,” said resident Kainoa Choy, who moved here when she could no longer afford her rising rent.

“I was so used to having a big house, a three-bedroom house. But when I came here with my things, it didn’t matter. I was content. I feel like I’m home and this is my home,” added Choy.

As Hui Mahi’ai Aina expands, it will be able to help even more people.

Currently, 82 people live here, but the hope is to be able to accommodate 150 people one day.

Before that happens, it will take a lot of hard work from volunteers and residents themselves to build the next phase of this village.

“This place is way different from other kauhales. It is a place where people feel safe, a place where they work together, build their energy, build their love, learn how to work and not hide in the house. This is what it’s all about,” added McMillan.

