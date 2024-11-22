How castmates from the hit show ‘Scandal’ are putting back on the ‘White Hat’ for Helene survivors

By Erin Burnett

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — Fans of the hit television show “Scandal” were able to show their love of the show while lending a helping hand to Hurricane Helene survivors.

The cast partnered with United Way of North Carolina for a script-read and raised about $58,000 for Hurricane Helene survivors.

This all started because the show’s Bellamy Young, who played First Lady-turned-President Mellie Grant, is from Asheville.

After seeing the devastation from September’s storm, she asked her castmates for help.

Castmates Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn and even show creator Shonda Rhimes were in attendance.

They brought season 7, episode 4 — entitled “Lost Girls” — back to life.

Brittany Pruitt-Fletcher is the president and CEO of United Way NC.

“It was amazing. To see the cast members come together, you could just see and feel the love of the cast members. It was so authentic. Like you felt like you were in the episode with them,” she said.

In addition to donations, fans bid on auctioned-off props from the cast and a lunch with Young herself.

“I just explained to them how much this gave us a burst of energy. Just to feel the love from around the world. To feel their love and to know how much support for western North Carolina and our neighbors who are in so much need,” Pruitt-Fletcher said.

United Way is still figuring out how they will distribute the money.

