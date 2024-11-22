Making Houston Shine this Thanksgiving: A Waste-Free Holiday Season!

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

November 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the holiday season sweeps in, Houston households prepare for the annual Thanksgiving celebration, full of turkey, laughter, and gratitude. However, amidst the joy of the season, it’s important to ensure that our city stays clean and sustainable, even during the festivities. The Houston Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) has us covered with essential updates for the Thanksgiving holiday collection schedule.

Thanksgiving Collection Schedule: What You Need to Know On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2024, SWMD will take a well-deserved holiday break. There will be no collection services across the city. Administrative offices, Neighborhood Depositories, and Recycling Centers will also be closed. But don’t worry—our reliable waste services will bounce back just in time for your post-Thanksgiving cleanup. • Friday, November 29, 2024: Thursday’s garbage and tree waste will be serviced. However, recycling and yard waste collections for Thursday and Friday will roll over to your next regular collection day. Facilities and offices will remain closed. • Saturday, November 30, 2024: Friday’s garbage will be collected, and all facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories and Recycling Centers, will reopen to serve you.

Tips for a Greener Holiday As Houstonians gather with loved ones, why not add a touch of sustainability to the season? Here are a few ways you can make Thanksgiving eco-friendly: 1. Plan Your Meals Thoughtfully: Cook only what you’ll need and enjoy leftovers creatively—turkey tacos, anyone? 2. Recycle Responsibly: Use your curbside recycling bin for plastics, paper, and aluminum. Avoid tossing greasy pizza boxes or used foil into the mix. 3. Compost Food Scraps: Turkey bones, potato peels, and wilted salad greens are perfect for composting, giving back to the Earth instead of the landfill. 4. Download HTX Collects App: Stay ahead of holiday collection changes with real-time alerts and reminders for your neighborhood.

Behind the Scenes: Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department The SWMD is more than just a collection service. It’s a cornerstone of our city’s environmental and economic well-being. From managing municipal waste to promoting sustainability initiatives, SWMD ensures that every corner of Houston sparkles with pride. Their mission is to bring eco-conscious solutions to all neighborhoods, bridging the gap between environmental health and community growth.

Get in Touch For updates, reminders, or even quirky waste disposal tips, follow SWMD on Facebook (@houstonsolidwaste) or X (@HoustonTrash). Prefer the personal touch? Download their app, HTX Collects, or call 3-1-1, Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

A Thankful City This Thanksgiving let’s take a moment to thank the SWMD team for keeping Houston clean and green. While they’re ensuring a smooth waste management experience, we can do our part by recycling smarter and reducing waste. Together, we can build a city that not only celebrates holidays but also honors sustainability. From all of us at Houston Style Magazine, here’s wishing you a joyous and waste-free Thanksgiving holiday. Let’s toast to family, community, and a greener Houston!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.