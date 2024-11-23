Burglar impersonates homeowner to steal laptop from UPS driver

By Michele Gile

IRVINE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, police warned residents to be wary of porch pirates after a brazen theft in front of an Irvine home.

A security camera captured the suspect in a white shirt pacing up and down the sidewalk, as a UPS truck drives down the street to drop off an important package at Sylvons Iyavoo’s house.

The suspect didn’t wait for the important laptop to be dropped off on the porch. The Irvine Police Department said the suspect, who was wearing a white shirt, met the driver in the street and stole the package after impersonating Iyavoo.

“The driver also told me the same person stopped him two streets before and asked him for the package,” Iyavoo said. “The driver told him he needed to be at home to get the package. But still, I’m pretty baffled that he handed over the package on the street. I also had instructions that it had to be handed over on the porch.”

UPS did not comment on the active police investigation. According to Iyavoo, the driver said the thief presented a photo ID that had the name and address that matched the Irvine man’s information on the delivery slip.

When Iyavoo stepped out of his home to pick up the package, the delivery driver asked him about the man who was pacing in front of his home. Iyavoo assumed the man was picking up his own delivery and not his new Apple MacBook.

The suspect signed for the computer and drove away from the neighborhood.

To avoid burglaries like this, Irvine police recommended residents install cameras with a recording archive, use package tracking apps, remove deliveries from their doorsteps quickly and to consider picking up expensive items at the store.

“Package thefts happen all the time,” Irvine PD spokesperson Kyle Oldoerp said. “It’s a way of life at this point because we’re buying so much online. But as Black Friday sales are coming and other holiday events are coming, we’re going to have a lot more packages being delivered. We really need the public to be vigilant and be sure they’re watching their packages.”

Iyavoo filed a claim with Apple. He said the tech giant would contact UPS. In the meantime, he’s getting a new computer delivered to him.

If you are ordering from UPS, you have several options to address concerns about your package. In addition to package tracking, UPS offers a free service called UPS My Choice which will send an email alert when your package has been delivered. Also, customers who are working during the can have the package delivered to their work or at a UPS Access Point® location.

