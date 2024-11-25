Missing veteran’s body found in Lake Michigan near village of Cleveland

By Sam Schmitz

CLEVELAND, Wisconsin (WISN) — A missing military veteran was found dead just days after he was reported missing and his SUV was submerged in the water.

The Manitowoc Police Department said 43-year-old Jason Neumann’s body was found in Lake Michigan nearly 2 miles north of the village of Cleveland on Nov. 23.

A green alert was sent out on Nov. 19 for the disappearance of Neumann. He was a resident of Manitowoc. Neumann had been last seen on Nov. 18. His vehicle, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner SUV, was found by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19 in Lake Michigan along the shoreline in shallow water near the village of Cleveland.

Police expressed their deepest sympathies to Neumann’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The investigation is being completed by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Manitowoc County coroner. At this point in their investigation, there is no indication of foul play.

