Basketball coach doesn’t let birth defect stop him from chasing dreams

By Steve Maugeri

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Frank Coniglio is the brains behind the plays of the United International College basketball team.

“Learn and adapt” is his motto.

He’s had to do that since he was little. He was born with Apert Syndrome. It is a birth defect that causes deformities to the skull, face, teeth and limbs.

“When I was born my fingers were stuck together,” Coniglio said.

He needed several surgeries, and he had to take speech pathology sessions as a kid.

“I used to have them teach me how to use my tongue to speak,” Coniglio said.

He now goes by Coach Frank. He has always loved basketball, so he volunteered as a team manager in college to get his foot in the door.

United International is the second assistant coaching gig he’s held. Head coach Mohsen Khaial says Coniglio helped lure him to the college as well. Khaial says at 23, Coniglio’s knowledge of the game is way beyond his experience level.

“Some of the plays that he draws up are pretty advanced. Some of the players are just not ready for them,” Khaial said.

Coniglio says he never viewed his condition as a crutch, and says he’s living proof that other people with Apert Syndrome can become coaches as well. His goal is to become a head coach.

“I feel like it can be pretty inspiring,” Coniglio said. “Showing people it’s possible to follow your dreams.”

He’s treated like a head coach, since he usually gets the first and the last word when the team breaks a huddle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.