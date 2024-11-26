Dolphins Tyreek Hill traffic stop citations dismissed

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI (WFOR) — Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill is in the clear after a high headline-making traffic stop hours before the team’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Tuesday, citations for careless driving and a seatbelt violation were dismissed in a Miami-Dade court for lack of prosecution after the officer who issued them failed to show up for the hearing.

In response to the dismissal, Hill posted on X, “Where all the internet cops now.”

On Sept. 8, two motorcycle officers went after Hill after he appeared to speed past them in his car on the roadway entering Hard Rock Stadium in light traffic, according to police. They turned on their lights and pulled Hill over. One of the officers then knocked on the driver’s window and told him to put it down, which Hill did and handed him his driver’s license, according to police body cam video.

Hill asked the officer to just give him a ticket because he was going to be late, according to the video. He then put the window back up.

The officer then told Hill to keep the window down. Hill rolled the window down a bit and told the officer, ” Don’t tell me what to do,” according to the video. He then rolled it up again.

The officer again told Hill to put it back down or “I am going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car.”

Another officer stepped up and said, “Get out of the car or I will break that (obscenity) window.”

When Hill opened the door, the second officer reached in and grabbed him, the video shows.

The body cam video shows the officer dragging Hill out of his black McLaren sports car by his arm and head and forcing him face-first onto the ground. Three officers then pulled Hill’s arms behind his back as Hill yelled into his cell phone to his agent that he was being arrested.

The officers then handcuffed Hill and one put a knee in the middle of his back. Hill was then stood up and walked to the sidewalk where he was instructed to sit on the curb. Hill told the officers he had just had knee surgery. Seconds later an officer appeared to force him to sit, according to the video.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who saw what was happening, pulled over and got out of his car. He was told to leave. When he didn’t, he was also placed in handcuffs and detained.

Both players were ultimately released. Hill received the citations for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt, but was never arrested, the body cam video shows.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said she requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is being conducted,” according to the statement.

Daniels wrote that she is committed to “transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

Weeks after the incident, Hill demanded that Officer Danny Torres, who pulled him out of the car, be fired.

Department records Torres faced ten past investigations for use of force conduct unbecoming and body-worn camera violations. The records also includes six suspensions in his nearly three-decades-long career.

