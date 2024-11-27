2 paramedics among 4 injured in ambulance crash on Chicago’s South Side

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Four people, including two paramedics, were injured when a Chicago Fire Department ambulance crashed into an SUV on Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said, around 9:10 p.m., an ambulance was headed west on 35th Street with its lights and sirens activated, when it collided with a red SUV that was headed north on Leavitt Street.

The SUV rolled over onto its roof in the crash. A man and woman in the SUV were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two paramedics were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police said no traffic citations were pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.