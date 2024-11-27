‘It means so much to us’: Couple gets Thanksgiving meal after writing off holiday because of cancer diagnosis

By Waverle Monroe

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — It just so happened that Diane and Stuart Steinman were watching KETV NewsWatch 7 at 5 Monday night when they saw the report about Thanksgiving meal deliveries.

“It means so much to us,” Stuart Steinman said.

He greeted the delivery drivers for Whispering Roots on Tuesday afternoon. Though it was just a couple of weeks ago, a Thanksgiving feast was off the table for the Steinmans after Diane Steinman was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

“I’d been feeling sick for about three months, getting sicker every day,” Diane Steinman said.

Stuart Steinman said Diane Steinman had her first chemo treatment just last week.

“My wife means everything to me. We’ve been married 26 1/2 years,” Stuart Steinman said. “She’s my best friend. She’s everything I’ve ever wanted, and I dread losing her.”

Monday, the two were watching KETV NewsWatch 7’s report on the nonprofit Whispering Roots, delivering thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need this holiday season.

It got Diane Steinman thinking.

“And I thought, ‘Hey, we can get something,'” Diane Steinman said.

She called KETV Monday night, and KETV called Whispering Roots Tuesday morning to see if they could help.

By Tuesday afternoon, they jumped into action.

“We got to help them out because no one deserves to skip a holiday like Thanksgiving,” operations manager Kiaya Akromis said.

Whispering Roots didn’t have much. Akromis said after the story aired, they were inundated with calls for those in need, but, in the end, they were able to find a couple of meals for the Steinmans.

“It means a lot to people, and you can see that, and it warms our hearts,” Akromis said.

Now, if even for a little bit, there’s renewed hope, and the Steinmans can enjoy the holidays together.

“We were pretty much writing off Thanksgiving, maybe Christmas, but this at least we have a Thanksgiving dinner and be with each other,” Stuart Steinman said. “It may be the last time.”

Diane goes back for her second chemotreatment next week. She hopes to make it to remission.

Whispering Roots is out of meals for this Thanksgiving, but anyone in need of general food assistance is encouraged to call 402-614-9492.

