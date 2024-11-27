The dangers of taking hot showers in the winter

By Nick Catlin and Dr. Barry Ramo

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A hot shower can be enjoyable, especially during colder months. But are they healthy?

KOAT health expert Dr. Barry Ramo said he loves hot showers. However he explains why our skin does not.

“Hot water especially combined with soaps that contain fragrances can damage the outer layer of your skin,” Ramo said. “The hot water strips your skin of natural oils leaving it dry and itchy.”

Hair can also be damaged due to the hot water in the winter.

“Your hair doesn’t like that hot water either,” Ramo said. “It weakens the protein bonds in the strands and leaves your hair dry and brittle. Your scalp has glands that keep the hair moisturized and protected. Hot water can remove that protection.”

It’s important to understand we don’t have to completely eliminate hot showers. Ramo recommends not to take hot showers more than twice a week.

