A recipe for kindness: Couple uses Chick-fil-A Points to give back to the community

By Miya Payton

Click here for updates on this story

GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — For most customers, Chick-fil-A reward points are a way to gain free meals, but for Jay and Judy Brissey, they’ve become a tool for giving back.

This Thanksgiving, the Greenwood couple turned their love for the fast-food chain into an act of generosity that fed dozens in their community. Over the past eight years, the Brisseys accumulated more than 202,000 Chick-fil-A reward points.

“Chick-fil-A has kinda become our second home, I guess, because we eat Chick-fil-A about every day,” said Jay. “I’m usually at Chick-fil-A once a day or twice a day,” Judy added.

The couple used half of their reward points this Thanksgiving to provide lunch for residents of the Burton Center, a facility that serves people with disabilities and special needs.

“Truth be told, for a lot of these individuals, we are their families,” said Meyata Gould, the day program assistant director for the Burton Center.

Judy, an educator, was personally moved by the experience. “Having been a 96 teacher, I’ve had some of these as my students, and I’ve reconnected with some of them. I’ve gotten a little emotional because it brought back a lot of pleasant memories,” she said.

Jay also reflected on how meaningful the gesture was. “Some of them may not get to go to Chick-fil-A at all. They may just see it on the commercial or something like that,” he said.

With 101,000 points still remaining, the Brisseys plan to bring food to the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home next week on Dec. 5.

“I don’t do it for the recognition — the only one I want to get recognition is God,” Judy said. “I want Him to get the glory for this, not me.”

After serving so many, the couple ended their day back at Chick-fil-A, ready to rack up more points for future acts of kindness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.