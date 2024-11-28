Father says school district changed transportation services for student with disability

By Tolly Taylor

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBIA, Maryland (WBAL) — Howard County Public Schools told a student with Triple X syndrome that it won’t provide transportation from her house, despite the fact the district did last year, 11 News Investigates has learned.

Now, her parents’ fight to get those services back could be headed to court.

The school district is interpreting the student’s individualized education plan differently this year.

Last year, “curb to curb” meant the district would provide transportation from the 6-year-old’s front door to her school. This year, the district said “curb to curb” means she either has to walk several blocks to a bus stop or take an Uber.

Mina Salgado stood by her front door last year wearing a big smile as she waited to be picked up for school.

However, as her father explains, because she was born with Triple X syndrome, Mina Salgado has to deal with challenges other kids don’t.

“Right now, she’s six years old, but she’s like a 4-year-old. She’s gone through intensive speech therapy,” said her father, who asked to be identified as Salgado. “She communicates through a communication device out here as well.”

Mina Salgado’s genetic disorder results in physical disabilities and learning delays. Last year for kindergarten at Waterloo Elementary School in Howard County, her individualized education program included specialized transportation.

“The school bus would pick her right in front of our door, which was the driver and an attendant,” Salgado said.

Mina Salgado struggles with balance and can’t walk long distances.

“We would walk her around the tree, or, if there was no car here, and right over here to the bus. And just put her in,” Salgado said.

But following a school bus crisis last fall, the district announced a new superintendent and new director of student transportation who took over during the summer.

The night before Mina Salgado’s first day of school in the fall, the family was told the pickup location was now five blocks away.

Salgado said the district has provided multiple explanations for the change, including that Mina Salgado’s Individualized Education Program forms state transportation must be provided “curb to curb” — not “door to door.”

“It can mean 10 blocks away,” Salgado said.

Another reason for the change, the district said, is that Salgado lives on a private road. To push back, Salgado had his daughter evaluated by a neurologist who wrote to the district, concluding: “For safety reasons, I recommend that she receive door-to-door transportation and supervision on the bus.

Salgado even obtained a letter from the neighborhood HOA giving permission for pickup.

That didn’t help either.

So, Salgado and his wife went to mediation with the district. The district’s final offer: either the pickup spot five blocks away, or an Uber.

“I was shocked that they would actually recommend putting a 6-year-old child in an Uber,” Salgado said.

After mediation went nowhere, Salgado has to decide if hiring a lawyer for $15,000 is worth it to take the issue to court.

Salgado has asked his state senator, Clarence Lam, D-District 12, and others for help.

“Why does it need to get to a point where the family has to spend thousands of dollars on legal fees just to have their child picked up in a reasonable and safe fashion?” Lam told 11 News Investigates.

When he’s not a state senator, Lam is a physician. Given Mina Salgado’s medical condition and the neurologist’s letter, he said the district’s explanations don’t stand up to scrutiny.

“I understand the concern with having exceptions made for everyone, but this is one individual where they have justification,” Lam said.

A school district spokesperson declined to answer 11 News Investigates’ questions, citing ongoing litigation. The district’s attorney did not respond, either.

While Salgado’s 80-year-old mother-in-law was able to take care of his daughter when she was dropped off at the front door last year, the new five-block walk has meant that Salgado has had to take FMLA since school began.

“I go in two hours late due to my daughter’s disability,” Salgado said. “But I can only ask so much from my job.”

If your child receives special education services at Howard County Public Schools or in another district and you’ve run into issues, email 11 News Investigates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.