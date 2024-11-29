Employee hospitalized following explosion at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center
By Joseph Buczek
DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — An employee at a General Motors factory was hospitalized Thursday after a cylinder exploded in the plant.
The incident happened at the Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.
The Detroit Fire Department said a cylinder exploded in the factory, injuring an employee. A spokesperson for the fire department said it’s unclear what caused the cylinder to explode, but it was not related to an electric vehicle battery.
Officials say a hazmat team monitored the scene and gave the all-clear.
The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“An incident occurred at Factory ZERO earlier today, resulting in one employee being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” GM said in a statement. “Safety is our overriding priority and we will continue to investigate the cause of the incident.”
