Shirley Chisholm Day honors pioneering New York congresswoman on what would be her 100th birthday

By Dave Carlin

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Shirley Chisholm, New York’s pioneering congresswoman from Brooklyn, is being honored today on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Nov. 30 is Shirley Chisholm Day in New York City, and special events are planned for the centennial celebrating the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

Brooklyn’s trailblazing congresswoman honored in new exhibit Chisholm’s life and legacy are commemorated in the “Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100” exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York.

She was born in Brooklyn in 1924 and was 80 when she died in 2005.

“Shirley Chisholm was unbought and unbossed. She had a Brooklyn spirit. She was a fighter at all times,” U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

“Just a trailblazer, really a symbol and the epitome of what the American dream is and can be,” said Kerwin Ledesna.

Ledesna brought his 2-year-old Nova into a vintage voting booth set up to reflect the year 1972, when Chisholm announced her historic candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.

“Because of her, we’ve had more women in politics”

For Chisholm’s 100th birthday celebration, the Museum of the City of New York is offering special programming Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Definitely a range of activities for the whole family,” said Sarah Seidman, the museum’s Puffin Foundation curator of social activism. “Making a megaphone to make your voice heard, various things.”

“Because of her, we’ve had more women in politics,” said Lauren Frederick, of Co-Op City.

“I feel represented by her,” said Oswaldo Guedez.

Recently, gatherings in Chisholm’s honor have been held across the region, including at Nostrand Park and Brower Park.

There’s also Shirley Chisholm Place at Park Place and Kingston Avenue, and a newly-renovated government building.

“On November 30th, in connection with the celebration of Shirley Chisholm’s 100th birthday, we are also rededicating this state office building which has been named after the honorable Shirley Chisholm and provides such vital services to the communities of Central Brooklyn and beyond,” Jeffries said.

The New York City Council Committee on Civil and Human Rights voted to declare Nov. 30 Shirley Chisholm Day on Nov. 19. It will be celebrated every year.

