Young pilot takes kids into flight for a special holiday experience

By Shardaa Gray

MONEE, Illinois (WBBM) — A 19-year-old pilot on Thursday gave eight young kids a gift they will never forget.

Pilot Zaire Horton took the youngsters for a special holiday flight—teaching them all about aviation and flying.

Two years ago, CBS News Chicago told Horton’s story. The then-17-year-old was preparing to fly alone across the country—and learn along the way about African Americans who flew during World War II.

Now, Horton—dressed in Santa gear—is giving back by taking eight children on a holiday flight.

“I think this trip is way bigger than flying,” Horton said. “It’s really just so the kids can have a good understanding where you don’t have to be afraid to step outside the box.”

Avery Miller, 11, joined Horton in flight. He said it would be a memory he would never forget.

“This is probably a thing that I’ll do like one time, or something like that,” Avery said.

Horton’s mom, Yolanda Sandifer-Horton, said the holiday flight was all her son’s idea. But she assisted by reaching out to moms on a Facebook page, asking if their kids were interested in aviation.

“There are so many great parents that are on there looking for resources, and great things for their students to do,” said Sandifer-Horton “I said this will be a great time for me to go on there and say, ‘Hey I’m looking for students who want to ride with Zaire.'”

Beverly Carrington’s son was one of those who got to fly in the small plane with Horton.

“She lets me know that he wants to do a whole private flight, so I got very excited. I may have gotten more excited than him—it’s possible,” Carrington said, “but I said yes.”

For his flight, Aden Dixon sat in the back seat of the small plane with copilot Solo the Bear, and another youngster sat upfront.

“It was nice, and there was like a teddy bear like right next to me in the back seat that took the fourth seat—which is why my mom couldn’t come in, but I mean, better luck next time,” Aden said.

Horton wants to become a flight instructor next year, and eventually open his own flight school.

