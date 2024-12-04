Baltimore mayor prioritizes creation of supervised drug use sites to prevent overdoses

By David Collins

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore’s mayor will make it a priority of his second term to open a supervised drug consumption site with a goal to reduce overdose deaths.

Earlier this year, 11 News Investigates visited a site in New York City that offers a safe space for people to use illegal drugs – it’s a model of a facility that could be brought to Baltimore.

“This is something that we want to bring to Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon Scott told 11 News Investigates.

Many consider it a radical approach, but Scott has supported the concept for years. He wants to mirror what is going on at two New York City facilities.

“In order for us to get people the treatment that they need – and when they’re ready for it – and to get them into the places and spaces they need, the first thing they have to do is be alive,” Scott told 11 News Investigates.

What is a supervised drug consumption site? In a one-on-one interview with 11 News Investigates, Scott revealed his desire to open two supervised illegal drug consumption sites in Baltimore.

The sites would be modeled on facilities he visited in New York City that are run by OnPoint NYC, a nonprofit funded by the New York Health Department, as well as federal grants and donations.

The facilities provide a judgment-free zone where people bring in their own drugs. They sign in and write down what they are using, all with a goal to keep people alive until they are ready to seek treatment.

When 11 News Investigates toured an OnPoint NYC facility in September, officials there explained that the facility provides a safe place for people to shoot up, smoke crack or snort drugs.

Everyone who works there has a medical background and supervises the drug ingestion area. They test for a variety of substances that are often mixed with illicit drugs that can trigger an overdose. Employees stand behind mirrors to check on users every three minutes, and if they see any sign of an overdose, they respond immediately with oxygen. They have successfully intervened 1,600 times.

Mayor would need help from state lawmakers But the mayor can’t make it happen on his own; he’ll need enabling legislation from state lawmakers to do it. Bills to create a supervised consumption pilot program have already been filed in the House and Senate. Based on his enthusiasm, the mayor may be the first in line to testify in favor.

Baltimore County Sen. Shelly Hettleman, D-District 11, has also visited OnPoint NYC.

“It’s all about saving lives,” Hettleman told 11 News Investigates.

She has already filed legislation to enable Baltimore City to open two of six operations proposed statewide. Under the bill, the Maryland Department of Health and local health offices would approve the facilities and sites.

“This is not an imposition on anyone. The impetus has to come from the local community and a local organization, and it’s a pilot program. And, it would create and enable six different sites around the state – two urban, two suburban and two rural,” Hettleman told 11 News Investigates.

OnPoint NYC operators said the facility only works when other services are available. Hettleman’s legislation would provide a holistic approach, and Scott said he plans to testify in favor of it.

“These public health-based approaches that have worked in countries all over the world and are now working in places like New York should be brought here,” Scott told 11 News Investigates.

Similar legislation introduced over the past three years have failed. The new pre-filed bills require operations be located in high-drug-use areas and they call for reports to be filed each year on a wide range of topics, including the number of overdose interventions and referrals to other programs. A pilot program would be in place for four years.

