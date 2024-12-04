Palestinian teen injured by Israeli missile strike now being treated at Shriners in Sacramento

By Leticia Ordaz

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager with serious injuries is now in Sacramento, preparing to get medical treatment far from home.

Mohammed was injured last December when the Israeli military launched a missile at his neighborhood in Gaza.

Despite all he has been through, he is in good spirits.

This week, he will begin his medical treatments at Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento. The teen said he is so grateful for the support he is receiving and his new lease on life.

Mohammed and his mother received a warm welcome when they arrived at Sacramento International Airport on Monday night.

They are the only survivors in his family. Mohammed lost his father and siblings in Gaza last December.

Ever since the blast, the teen has not been able to walk and needs full knee replacement surgery.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund said it is counting its blessings that Mohammed is now safe and will get the care he needs in Sacramento.

“We don’t have the luxury to give up. So we will continue to be their voice. We will continue to provide whatever little resources we have or whatever help we can bring to – even if it’s one child at a time, it’s making a big difference for them,” said Suheir Ibrahim the U.S. operations manager for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), the organization coordinating his care.

Mohammed and his mom spoke to KCRA about making the city their new home.

“Greetings from Gaza, from the people of Gaza, and that, I thank you very much for giving me a beautiful welcome,” Mohammed said.

“She is very happy to be able to provide this opportunity for her son where he will be getting treated and hopefully get some education while he’s doing his treatment as well,” said Mohammed’s mom through a translator.

Mohammed said he can’t wait to eat fresh food, make new friends, and one day, walk again.

Relief workers expect his treatment to take months, if not longer, at Shriners Hospital.

Mohammed is one of eight children whom the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund helped medically evacuate from Gaza to the United States.

Just two weeks ago, the organization did the same for 15-year-old Mohammed Ali, who is now waiting to be fitted for a prosthetic leg at Shriner’s Hospital in Sacramento.

He lost his leg in Gaza during the war and is currently using crutches to walk.

“There’s nothing like having your own legs. It’s been over a year, almost a year and a half. So I get used to it because I have to,” said Mohammed Ali through a translator.

