Rough police takedown of woman at mobile home park sparks outrage

By Mauricio Maldonado

SWEETWATER, Florida (WFOR) — Tensions are running high at Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park after cellphone video shows the rough takedown of a woman by police at the mobile park’s management office Wednesday.

CBS News Miami has learned the woman was voicing her concerns about the redevelopment and ongoing demolition when she was taken to the ground.

It is unclear whether she was arrested or detained, but the incident has further ignited the anger of residents already grappling with the looming displacement.

The park, home to roughly 900 families, is slated for redevelopment into rental housing.

Residents have been given notices to vacate by May 2025, with financial incentives offered for early departures, $14,000 for those who leave by January 31, $7,000 by April 30, and $3,000 after that.

Despite these offers, many residents, some of whom have lived there for decades, are protesting what they see as unfair treatment and an abrupt upheaval of their lives.

Emotions escalated as demolition of some homes began earlier this week.

CBS News Miami’s Anna McAllister reported from the scene, describing debris scattered across the area and the pervasive smell of dust in the air.

Residents expressed shock at the demolition, which they claimed began without adequate warning.

“They only had a few months to get out of here for redevelopment,” McAllister reported. “These people tell me they were not expecting this to happen today, and it’s just causing further outrage.”

The Sweetwater Police Department has not yet commented on the incident, but residents have vowed to continue their protests.

A demonstration is planned at the police department Wednesday evening, with residents saying they will show up “in droves” to demand answers and justice.

The management company overseeing the redevelopment told CBS News Miami that safety is their top priority and that they anticipate at least 50 tenants will accept the relocation package.

For many residents, however, the financial compensation is insufficient to cover the emotional and logistical challenges of uprooting their lives.

“We’ve lived here for decades. This isn’t just a home. It’s our community,” one resident said.

