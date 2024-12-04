Utah bomb squad officials called to dispose of an artillery shell discovered after decades

By Michael Martin

Click here for updates on this story

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) — Officials with Unified Fire Authority say they were called to a property in Grantsville Sunday afternoon to dispose of a military shell they believe dates back to World War II.

According to Unified Fire, they were called by police in the area after the shell was discovered. They say it was a 155mm artillery shell that was live.

Once the round was determined to be live, the military was called in to remove the shell. It isn’t known what the military did with the shell once it was removed from the property. No injuries were reported.

Officials say that if you do find a shell or something similar you should not touch it and should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.