‘A devastating shock’: Family of woman killed, left in garbage cart

By Kendall Keys

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 40-year-old woman found dead in a garbage cart behind a Milwaukee church.

Investigators say Monday morning a stranger found Myeshia Moore of Milwaukee shot to death in the alley behind Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church near 38th and Lloyd streets.

WISN 12 News cameras captured crews taking the garbage cart into evidence.

“It’s pretty messed up for them to put her in a trash can. Like she was trash,” Lakesha Runnels, Moore’s cousin, said.

“It was like a devastating shock,” Dorris Runnels, Moore’s aunt, said.

Dorris and Lakesha Runnels spoke with WISN 12 News from California. They said that’s where most of Moore’s family lives. Moore moved to Milwaukee years ago with her mother, who has since died.

“I couldn’t believe it because I planned on going to Wisconsin to get her, to bring her with me because her mom had passed and we’ve been looking for her,” Lakesha said.

“It breaks your heart. Because that was my sister’s only daughter,” said Dorris. “She didn’t get to have children, she didn’t get to see her nieces, her cousins, her great cousins. We’re a big family. And she missed all that.”

Lakesha said Moore moved around often and struggled with mental illness. It’s been a while since they last spoke. She remembers the cousin she grew up with.

“She was fun to be around. She was free-spirited. You know, she would help others,” Lakesha said.

“If someone needs a shirt off the back, she’s the one to give it to you,” Dorris said.

Moore’s loved ones are struggling to understand how anyone could kill her and then leave her in the trash.

“Somebody knows who did it. And I hope and pray they find who did this to her because she didn’t deserve that,” Dorris said. “Eventually, you’re going to be caught.”

Milwaukee police have not made any arrests and told WISN 12 News they do not know who they are looking for. Anyone with information that might help detectives should contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414- 224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.