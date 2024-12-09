‘Emilia Pérez’ sets Golden Globe nominations record, surpassing ‘Barbie’

By Rebekah Ludman

12/9/24 (LAPost.com) — The nominees for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards were officially announced Monday, less than a month before the ceremony is set to take place.

Netflix’s gender-bending “Emilia Pérez” led the way with 10 motion picture nominations, a new record, while FX’s “The Bear” received five nominations in top television categories. Netflix garnered 23 nominations – the most overall – in TV categories. It also received 13 nominations in movie categories.

“Emilia Pérez” captured nominations for best movie musical or comedy, along with best actress nomination for Karla Sofía Gascón and best director and screenplay nominations for Jacques Audiard. It set a record by becoming the most nominated movie musical or comedy in Golden Globes history, even surpassing “Barbie” in 2023 and “Cabaret” in 1972.

“The Brutalist” trailed after “Emilia Pérez,” in the movie categories,with seven nominations. “Conclave” received six, while “Anora” and “The Substance” garnered five each.

On the television side, FX/Hulu’s comedy “Only Murders in the Building” and FX’s drama “Shogun” tied for the second most nominated shows, with four nominations each. After, 11 shows garnered three nominations each – including “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

In the movie musical or comedy category besides “Emilia Pérez,” were “Challengers,” “A Real Pain,” “Anora,” “The Substance,” and “Wicked.”

Best actress nominations in a movie drama went to Pamela Anderson garnered a nomination for “The Last Showgirl,” along with Nicole Kidman for “Babygirl,” Angelina Jolie for “Maria,” Tilda Swinton for “The Room Next Door,” Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here,” and Kate Winslet for “Lee.”

For best actor nominations in a movie drama, Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist,” Timothy Chalamet in “A Complete Unknown,” Colman Domingo in “Sing Sing,” Daniel Craig in “Queer,” Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave,” and Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” were all nominated.

Best actress in a television drama, Kathy Bates took a nom for “Matlock,” along with Emma D’Arcy for “House of the Dragon,” Keira Knightley for “Black Doves,” Maya Erskine for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” Keri Russell for “The Diplomat,” and Anna Sawai for “Shogun.”

For best actor in a television drama, Donald Glover garnered a nomination for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” along with Jake Gyllenhaal for “Presumed Innocent,” Eddie Redmayne for “The Day of the Jackal,” Gary Oldman for “Slow Horses,” Hiroyuki Sanada for “Shogun” and Billy Bob Thornton for “Landman.”

Voting was conducted among 334 journalists.

The nominations were announced virtually Monday by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut from the Beverly Hilton hotel. The Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton and will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Roughly 62% of the films that ended up with best picture at the Oscars had first won a Golden Globe since 1963. The drama winner at the Golden Globes has gone to win best picture at the Oscars nearly half the time.

Here is the full list of the nominees:

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Nickel Boys” (Orion Pictures/Amazon Mgm Studios)

“September 5” (Paramount Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Anora” (Neon)

“Challengers” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“A Real Pain” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Substance” (Mubi)

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED

“Flow” (Sideshow/Janus Films)

“Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

“Moana 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Netflix)

“The Wild Robot” (Universal Pictures)

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

“Alien: Romulus” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

“Inside Out 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Twisters” (Universal Pictures)

“Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

“The Wild Robot” (Universal Pictures)

BEST MOTION PICTURE, NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All We Imagine as Light” (Sideshow / Janus Films) – US. / France / India

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix) – France

“The Girl With the Needle” (Mubi) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Neon) – U.S. / Germany

“Vermiglio” (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE DRAMA

Pamela Anderson (“The Last Showgirl”)

Angelina Jolie (“Maria”)

Nicole Kidman (“Babygirl”)

Tilda Swinton (“The Room Next Door”)

Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”)

Kate Winslet (“Lee”)

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE DRAMA

Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”)

Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”)

Daniel Craig (“Queer”)

Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”)

Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”)

Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”)

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Amy Adams (“Nightbitch”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”)

Karla Sofía Gascón (“Emilia Pérez”)

Mikey Madison (“Anora”)

Demi Moore (“The Substance”)

Zendaya (“Challengers”)

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”)

Hugh Grant (“Heretic”)

Gabriel Labelle (“Saturday Night”)

Jesse Plemons (“Kinds of Kindness”)

Glen Powell (“Hit Man”)

Sebastian Stan (“A Different Man”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN ANY MOVIE

Selena Gomez (“Emilia Pérez”)

Ariana Grande (“Wicked”)

Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”)

Margaret Qualley (“The Substance”)

Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”)

Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN ANY MOVIE

Yura Borisov (“Anora”)

Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”)

Edward Norton (“A Complete Unknown”)

Guy Pearce (“The Brutalist”)

Jeremy Strong (“The Apprentice”)

Denzel Washington (“Gladiator II”)

BEST DIRECTOR, MOVIE

Jacques Audiard (“Emilia Pérez”)

Sean Baker (“Anora”)

Edward Berger (“Conclave”)

Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”)

Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”)

Payal Kapadia (“All We Imagine as Light”)

BEST SCREENPLAY, MOVIE

Jacques Audiard (“Emilia Pérez”)

Sean Baker (“Anora”)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (“The Brutalist”)

Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”)

Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”)

Peter Straughan (“Conclave”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOVIE

Volker Bertelmann (“Conclave”)

Daniel Blumberg (“The Brutalist”)

Kris Bowers (“The Wild Robot”)

Clément Ducol, Camille (“Emilia Pérez”)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Challengers”)

Hans Zimmer (“Dune: Part Two”)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOVIE

“Beautiful That Way – “The Last Showgirl,” music & lyrics by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress / Repress – “Challengers,” music & lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez,” music & lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road – “Better Man,” music & lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky – “The Wild Robot,” music & lyrics by Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez,” music & lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille

BEST TV SERIES DRAMA

“The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shogun” (FX/Hulu)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

BEST TV SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

“The Gentlemen” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO/Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Netflix)

“The Penguin” (HBO/Max)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO/Max)

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates (“Matlock”)

Emma D’arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Keira Knightley (“Black Doves”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Anna Sawai (“Shogun”)

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA SERIES

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Presumed Innocent”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Day of the Jackal”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shogun”)

Billy Bob Thornton (“Landman”)

BEST ACTRESS, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

BEST ACTOR, TV MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”)

Ted Danson (“A Man on the Inside”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett (“Disclaimer”)

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Cristin Milioti (“The Penguin”)

Sofía Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’)

Kate Winslet (“The Regime”)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell (“The Penguin”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kevin Kline (“Disclaimer”)

Cooper Koch (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”)

Ewan McGregor (“A Gentleman in Moscow”)

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS ON TELEVISION

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”)

Allison Janney (“The Diplomat”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR ON TELEVISION

Tadanobu Asano (“Shogun”)

Javier Bardem (“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”)

Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Diego Luna (“La Máquina”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

Jamie Foxx (“Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser (“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”)

Seth Meyers (“Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”)

Adam Sandler (“Adam Sandler: Love You”)

Ali Wong (“Ali Wong: Single Lady”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”)

