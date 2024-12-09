Family dogs attack, kill 5-year-old girl in back yard of home in Covina

By Web Staff

COVINA, California (KABC) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was attacked by her family dogs at her home in Covina on Sunday, authorities say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in a gated community in the 2500 block of Palomino Drive around noon on Sunday.

They discovered that a 5-year-old girl had been attacked by the two family dogs in the backyard of the home.

Los Angeles County Fire paramedics brought the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m.

Investigators say the dogs responsible for the attack are a 10-year-old Rottweiler and a 6-year-old Rottweiler mix. Two other dogs live at the home – and all four pets were removed.

Investigators say the girl had lived with the dogs in the home all of her life with no prior reported incidents.

One other family members had minor injuries.

No foul play is suspected but the incident remains under investigation.

