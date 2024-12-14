Best friends to run 60th and final full marathon together at BMW Dallas Marathon

By Caroline Vandergriff

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — The annual BMW Dallas Marathon is this Sunday, marking a bittersweet race for two North Texas friends who have logged hundreds of miles together.

For Jamie Dildy and Laura Steen-Patterson, running and friendship go hand in hand.

“When we met, we immediately clicked from the start,” said marathon runner Jamie Dildy. “We run a lot together. Plus, we are the very best of friends.”

Their running journeys started separately, but their paths eventually crossed through a Dallas women’s running group.

“We all started training together, and we’ve been together for over 20 years now,” Dildy said.

Dildy and Steen-Patterson have run multiple marathons together across the country.

“Kentucky Derby – we both struggled a little bit at different times that day,” Dildy said. “I saw her at mile eight and she said, ‘We’re not quitting.’ And then later in the race, she struggled a little bit. So we pulled each other. We actually crossed the finish line holding hands.”

The BMW Dallas Marathon this Sunday will be each of their 60th marathons – and it will also be their last.

“When she was doing her 59th marathon, which was her 50th state, we decided, ‘Let’s do this together,'” said Laura Steen-Patterson. “It’ll be kind of surreal.”

Even though they don’t plan on running the full 26.2-mile race again, it won’t be the last time they lace up their running shoes.

“I already have a half scheduled for January, so I’m not done completely running,” Dildy said.

Since they’ll keep up with the sport, they don’t expect their friendship to suffer.

“It won’t,” said Steen-Patterson. “We’ve still got to run 13, 14 miles.”

“It just means we get to eat more and go out to dinner and eat more,” Dildy said.

After Sunday’s race, of course.

“It’s such a great feeling when you cross that finish line,” Dildy said. “And it’s even better with your best friend by your side.”

The BMW Dallas Marathon begins at 8 a.m. this Sunday.

