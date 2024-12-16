Colorado deputy “rescues” Captain America

By Michael Abeyta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — One Colorado deputy became a hero’s hero when he rescued Captain America on the side of the road last week.

Deputy Zach Zepeski with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was driving on C-470 when he noticed Captain America was having motorcycle trouble on the side of the road. He decided to stop.

“I couldn’t have Captain America stranded,” said Zepeski.

Matt Gnojek, who dresses as Captain America to support charitable causes, was on his way to Children’s Hospital Colorado to meet some of his fans when his motorcycle stopped running.

It became clear the bike wouldn’t start, and the superhero’s insurance wouldn’t cover a tow truck. So, Zepeski decided to give Cap an early Christmas gift and covered it for him.

Saturday, Cap returned the favor by meeting local children at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office “Shop With a Cop” event. “Shop With a Cop” allows local families that need a little extra help for Christmas to pick out gifts with the deputies.

Gnojek said Deputy Zepeski saved the season for him.

“Because of him, I’ve already been able to do three hospital visits,” said Gnojek. “He only gave the smallest amount of what he thought should be done and look at where we are today.”

Zepeski said he loves to help his community.

“Checking on your friends and helping people out whenever they need it. That’s the biggest thing about, Christmas,” said Zepeski. “Not just during the holidays, but especially in the holidays. People are stressed, people are having a hard time.”

Gnojek said if you see a police officer, firefighter, or deputy let them know they are appreciated.

“Go ahead and give them the salute. From the Captain,” said Gnojek.

