Dick Van Dyke thanks neighbors and good Samaritans for saving his life, home during Franklin Fire

By Leanne Suter

MALIBU, California (KABC) — Dick Van Dyke has a lot to be grateful after celebrating his 99th birthday on Friday.

The legendary actor was among the thousands of people forced to flee after the Franklin Fire in Malibu threatened his home.

Fortunately, he was able to safely evacuate and he’s thanking those who helped save him and his home.

“These guys, I owe my life to and my house to, so God bless you guys,” Van Dyke said with his neighbors and good Samaritans beside him.

The Hollywood icon – famous for “Mary Poppins” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” – knew he was in danger during the fire.

“I couldn’t get up and they had to pick me up and carry me to the car,” Van Dyke told Eyewitness News. “They saved my house and my life – these guys. Otherwise, I wouldn’t even be here.”

A crew of neighbors and good Samaritans rushed to the rescue as flames exploded all around.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s much tougher than he says,” said Kirby Kotler, a volunteer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Got him to the car and buckled him in, and he grabbed my arm and he said, ‘Please don’t let my house burn down.'”

The crew used a neighbor’s fire suppression system and garden hoses to save the backhouse, which had erupted in flames.

“We saved his house, saved all the memorabilia here. That’s important,” neighbor Alec Gellis said.

Their actions saved Van Dyke’s home full of Hollywood memorabilia and his numerous awards, including Emmys, a Grammy and a Tony.

Luckily, he was also reunited with his cat Bobo, who went missing during the evacuation.

Work continues in Van Dyke’s neighborhood. He said he can’t thank his friends and neighbors enough for saving him and his house.

He’s looking forward to his next big birthday, but hopefully without the same kind of fiery drama. As he continues to dance his way to 100, he said there is still so much more he wants to do.

“It’s still not enough,” he said. “I need more time. I’ve got plans.”

