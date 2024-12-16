How common are California tornadoes?
By Ricardo Tovar
Click here for updates on this story
SCOTTS VALLEY, California (KSBW) — A tornado touching down in Scotts Valley was likely the first time a Californian has heard of one hitting the Golden State.
The National Weather Service says California tornadoes are not that uncommon.
California averages around 11 tornadoes a year. They typically occur in spring and fall.
Their strength has ranged from 0 to 3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
They can occur across the state but are mostly common in the northern half of California.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.