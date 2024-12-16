Teacher charged after bringing gun to elementary school in North Carolina, deputies say

By Zach Rainey

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — Deputies in Macon County, North Carolina, said a teacher was charged after bringing a gun into school.

On Thursday, it was reported to a school resource officer that a teacher had brought a firearm into East Franklin Elementary School. The weapon was discovered by another individual in the teacher’s unattended purse inside the school, deputies said.

An investigation was conducted by the school resource officer and assisted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the employee was charged with a weapon on campus or other educational property, which is a felony.

After a thorough investigation, deputies believe that there was no threat to the school or anyone at any point.

“While we acknowledge that this teacher is a respected member of our community, it is essential to emphasize that weapons are strictly prohibited on school grounds, with the exception of law enforcement officers,” Sheriff Brent Holbrooks said. “Macon County Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of our children very seriously and we have a zero-tolerance policy on weapons on educational property.”

Deputies did not release the teacher’s identity.

Macon County Schools stated, “The safety of our children and staff is our number one priority.”

