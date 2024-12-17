911 call from second-grader leads police to Wisconsin school shooting

By Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A second-grade student’s 911 call at 10:57 a.m. alerted authorities to a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, that left three dead and seven injured.

The shooting happened during a mixed-grade study hall. Police arrived within minutes of the 911 call, with the first officer on scene at 11 a.m. By 11:05 a.m., officers had secured the shooter and recovered a weapon.

The shooter, identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by Samantha, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while being transported to a hospital. A teacher and a teenage student were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter who opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison has been identified as Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, a 15-year-old student.Identity of Madison school shooter revealed: 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow Six other students and a teacher were wounded. Two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A teacher and three students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, with two already discharged from local hospitals.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and ATF.

The school remains an active crime scene under police monitoring. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

Community resources and mental health services have been mobilized to support students, staff, and families affected by the tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.