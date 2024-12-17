Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Coast Guard and Martin County Sheriff’s Office work together to rescue man stranded at sea near Port St. Lucie

By
Published 7:27 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WSVN) — The Coast Guard and deputies work to rescue a Lake Placid man stranded at sea.

Officials said the man fell off a jet ski in rough waters near the Saint Lucie Inlet, Sunday afternoon.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Coast Guard from Miami flew in to help.

They located the man thanks to a beacon.

The man was airlifted back to land and was not hurt.

MCSO posted a video on Facebook showing the incredible rescue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content